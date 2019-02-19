Gastronogeek

From Back to the Future to Superman, and more, this cookbook combines gastronomy and geek with playful recipes perfect for anyone looking to bring more magic and imagination into the kitchen.







Presenting delicacies for devoted fans and casual enthusiasts alike, this cookbook includes 42 recipes to conjure up unbelievable three-course menus influenced by 15 properties from across popular Science Fiction, Fantasy, Manga, Horror, and Comics.







From a delicate “Impossible Soufflé” from Doctor Who, to “Sanji’s Special Pork Steaks” from One Piece, to the aptly named “Transylvanian Beef” from Dracula with roast beef, onions, and saffron potatoes, to a hearty “Vegetables of Yesteryear Pie” from The Lord of the Rings, as well as specialty sweets and desserts (“Martha Kent’s Apricot and Almond Tart,” “McFly Cheesecake,” or the “Eye of Sauron Sabayon”), pop culture chef Thibaud Villanova’s imaginative recipes are sure to amaze and delight everyone gathered around the table.







