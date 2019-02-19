Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thibaud Villanova
Chef and expert in geek culture, Thibaud Villanova worked at the heart of pop culture for nearly ten years. The son of a baker and passionate about cooking, he decided in 2014 to create the brand Gastronogeek, a bridge between gastronomy and the geek universe. Thibaud now continues his journey into the world of pop culture by writing a book inspired by the Star Wars saga.Read More
