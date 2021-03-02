Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Instinct
The Power to Unleash Your Inborn Drive
Description
Tap into your God-given intuition and start achieving ultimate success with this inspiring #1 New York Times bestseller from Bishop T.D. Jakes.
If you have ever felt misaligned, this book is for you. If you have lost the rhythm, the passion, or the thrill of living in alignment, then keep reading. As He did with the very cells that comprise our bodies and the dry bones that were joined together for new life, God has given us deeper instincts to be attracted to those things that fit a higher and better purpose.
Never settle for less than God’s best for your life.
Some people have the courage to move beyond the ordinary, from the methodical mediocre into the revolutionary realization of where they belong. You can have this sense of belonging only when you connect to your core calling. The calling to creativity, the calling to teach, to give, to build, are all part of allowing your instinct to guide you to the “something more” that you suspect is out there.
If you are ready to break through the confines of where you are and discover where you are meant to be, then Instinct is your key!
"One of the nation's most popular evangelists --- and quite possibly the smartest."—USA TODAY
"Bishop Jakes offers sound advice on how to put faith into action."—Booklist, on Reposition Yourself
"A boost of caffeine for the Baby Boomer mid-life crises, encouraging people to take stock, get unstuck and chase dreams."—USA TODAY on Reposition Yourself
"We can always count on a word from God through Bishop Jakes that will not only inspire us but will speak growth to our souls."—Tyler Perry, bestselling author, actor, and award-winning filmmaker