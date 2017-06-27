Working And Caring

“Commonsense guidelines along with a pediatrician’s expertise. There are critical stages of mothering, and returning to a job must be very carefully timed, he explains. . . . This is a valuable book, made so by its realistic, intelligent approach.”–Publishers Weekly





“Three actual families . . . are followed from pregnancy through toddlerhood. The Snows are a young professional couple, she a lawyer and he an accountant, having their first child. The Thompsons are a single (by choice) mother, a sculptor and teacher, and her baby girl. The third family, the McNamaras, is a working class couple. . . . Brazelton examines these three families’ decisions and dilemmas, such as when to return to work, choosing day care, dealing with special problems such as feeding, nursing, sleeping, toilet training, illness, etc. His voice is compassionate as he empathizes with the hard choices these people must make, and his advice is practical.”–Bestsellers

