Twilight: The Graphic Novel, Vol. 2
Twilight: The Graphic Novel, Vol. 2

by Stephenie Meyer

by Young Kim

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316213189

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: October 11th 2011

Genre: Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 240

ebook Digital original
Having uncovered the dark secret of her enigmatic classmate, Edward Cullen, Bella Swan embraces her feelings for him, trusting Edward to keep her safe despite the risks. When a rival clan of vampires makes its way into Forks, though, the danger to Bella has never been more real. Will she make the ultimate sacrifice to protect the people dearest to her?

The second volume of Twilight: The Graphic Novel completes the visual adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s worldwide bestselling debut novel and is a must-have for any collector’s library.

The Twilight Saga