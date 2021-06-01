Eclipse
Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316328142

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: January 4th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Vampires

PAGE COUNT: 528

As the love triangle heats up in the third book, Bella must choose between her friendship with Jacob and her romance with Edward — and her decision could change the fate of vampires and werewolves forever.

As Seattle is ravaged by a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire continues her quest for revenge, Bella once again finds herself surrounded by danger. In the midst of it all, she is forced to choose between her love for Edward and her friendship with Jacob — knowing that her decision has the potential to ignite the ageless struggle between vampire and werewolf.

With her graduation quickly approaching, Bella has one more decision to make: life or death. But which is which?

It’s here! #1 bestselling author Stephenie Meyer makes a triumphant return to the world of Twilight with the highly anticipated companion, Midnight Sun: the iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view.

“People do not want to just read Meyer’s books; they want to climb inside them and live there.” — Time

“A literary phenomenon.” — The New York Times

