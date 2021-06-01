Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined

For fans of the worldwide phenomenon Twilight comes a bold reimagining of Stephenie Meyer's novel, telling the classic love story but in a world where the characters' genders are reversed.



There are two sides to every story . . .



You know Bella and Edward, now get to know Beau and Edythe.



When Beaufort Swan moves to the gloomy town of Forks and meets the mysterious, alluring Edythe Cullen, his life takes a thrilling and terrifying turn. With her porcelain skin, golden eyes, mesmerizing voice, and supernatural gifts, Edythe is both irresistible and enigmatic.



What Beau doesn't realize is the closer he gets to her, the more he is putting himself and those around him at risk. And, it might be too late to turn back . . .



With a foreword and afterword by Stephenie Meyer, this compelling reimagining of the iconic love story is a must-read for Twilight fans everywhere.



The series has been praised as New York Times and USA Today bestsellers, a Time magazine Best Young Adult Book of All Time, an NPR Best Ever Teen Novel, and a New York Times Editor's Choice. Enrapturing millions of readers since its first publication, Twilight has become a modern classic, leaving readers yearning for more.



"People do not want to just read Meyer's books; they want to climb inside them and live there." – Time



"A literary phenomenon." – The New York Times