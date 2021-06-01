The Twilight Saga White Collection
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Twilight Saga White Collection

by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316300667

USD: $95  /  CAD: $119

ON SALE: January 4th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Vampires

PAGE COUNT: 2832

Trade Paperback
The stunning white box set collection of the Twilight Saga including Midnight Sun and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner

This prime gift set includes paperback editions of TwilightNew MoonEclipseBreaking Dawn, Midnight Sun, and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, with exclusive covers, making it the perfect gift for fans of the bestselling series. 
 
Deeply romantic and extraordinarily suspenseful, The Twilight Saga captures the struggle between defying our instincts and satisfying our desires.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews