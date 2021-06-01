The Twilight Saga White Collection

The stunning white box set collection of the Twilight Saga including Midnight Sun and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner



This prime gift set includes paperback editions of Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, Midnight Sun, and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, with exclusive covers, making it the perfect gift for fans of the bestselling series.



Deeply romantic and extraordinarily suspenseful, The Twilight Saga captures the struggle between defying our instincts and satisfying our desires.