The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner

Newly turned vampire Bree Tanner lives in terror — and must find her way out of untold danger — in this pulse-pounding novella, a companion to Eclipse.
Bree Tanner, a self-described "vampire nerd" first introduced in Eclipse, lives in terror in a coven of newborn vampires. She is a member of Victoria's vampire army, and as that army closes in on Bella Swan and the Cullens, she finds her first friend and discovers a truth about daylight.
While fans may know how it ends, they don't yet have the full story: Bree's tale of danger, mystery, and romance is one for the books.
"People do not want to just read Meyer's books; they want to climb inside them and live there." — Time
"A literary phenomenon." — The New York Times
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Twilight Saga:
"Meyer has, like one of her vampires, turned into something rare and more than merely human.... People do not want to just read Meyer's books; they want to climb inside them and live there." -Time
"Piles on the suspense and romance." -USA Today
"A literary phenomenon." -The New York Times
"[Stephenie Meyer is] the world's most popular vampire novelist since Anne Rice." -Entertainment Weekly
"Meyer has, like one of her vampires, turned into something rare and more than merely human.... People do not want to just read Meyer's books; they want to climb inside them and live there." -Time
"Piles on the suspense and romance." -USA Today
"A literary phenomenon." -The New York Times
"[Stephenie Meyer is] the world's most popular vampire novelist since Anne Rice." -Entertainment Weekly