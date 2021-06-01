The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner

Newly turned vampire Bree Tanner lives in terror — and must find her way out of untold danger — in this pulse-pounding novella, a companion to Eclipse.

Bree Tanner, a self-described "vampire nerd" first introduced in Eclipse, lives in terror in a coven of newborn vampires. She is a member of Victoria's vampire army, and as that army closes in on Bella Swan and the Cullens, she finds her first friend and discovers a truth about daylight.

While fans may know how it ends, they don't yet have the full story: Bree's tale of danger, mystery, and romance is one for the books.

"People do not want to just read Meyer's books; they want to climb inside them and live there." — Time

"A literary phenomenon." — The New York Times