The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide
The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316401685

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: January 4th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Vampires

PAGE COUNT: 560

The essential guide to the #1 bestselling Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer!

A definitive encyclopedic reference to the Twilight Saga, providing readers with everything they need to further explore the unforgettable world Stephenie Meyer created in Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner. This comprehensive handbook—perfect for every Twilight Saga fan—is full-color throughout, with nearly one hundred gorgeous illustrations and photographs, character profiles, genealogical charts, maps, extensive cross-references, inspirational playlists, an in-depth conversation with author Shannon Hale, and much more.

Praise

Praise for The Twilight Saga:

"Meyer has, like one of her vampires, turned into something rare and more than merely human.... People do not want to just read Meyer's books; they want to climb inside them and live there." -Time

"Piles on the suspense and romance." -USA Today

"A literary phenomenon." -The New York Times

"[Stephenie Meyer is] the world's most popular vampire novelist since Anne Rice." -Entertainment Weekly
The Twilight Saga