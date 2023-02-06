Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Ellis Johnson Might Be Famous
This joyful and heartfelt sequel to Cookies & Milk is a story of fame, self-confidence, and second chances, based on author Shawn Amos’s memories of growing up the son of Wally “Famous” Amos.
After the overnight mega success of his dad's cookie store, eleven-year-old Ellis Johnson is on top of the world. He’s met celebrities, strangers stop “the Cookie Kid” on the street, and he’s even headed to NYC to be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with his dad. Ellis is ready for his star turn, playing harmonica on national television—until his big break turns into the most embarrassing moment of his life.
Ellis’s confidence bubble has officially burst, and he tries to keep a low profile at school. To make matters worse, Ellis's dad is going gaga for a new girlfriend, and DJ Wishbone is pushed out of his radio station—and takes over Ellis’s place in the store. Can Ellis help those he loves, carve out a place for himself in Dad's new life, and recover his confidence? This charming semi-autobiographic novel proves that anything is possible with good music, good friends, loving family, and great cookies.
Praise
Praise forCookies & Milk:
A Junior Library Guild Selection
"Shawn Amos has written a beautiful story of family and music, of growing up and having adventures, of business building and character building, that is at once very specific and universal. I love Cookies & Milk as much as I love cookies and milk."—Lisa See, New York Times bestselling and award winning author of Snow Flower and the Secret Fan and Shanghai Girls
"Full of heart and humor…. A wholesome story that bridges generations."—Kirkus
"Offbeat and enchanting. The humorous narration is breezy and conversational…there are also exquisite descriptions of musical transcendence, an uplifting community, and a gorgeous father-son relationship that evolves and deepens throughout. A sweet treat with a warm center."—Booklist
"Amos’s energetic prose encourages pride in one's culture. Championing interpersonal bonds, be they found family or blood relatives, the narrative also emphasizes unconditional love and one community’s impact on a boy shaping his identity."—Publishers Weekly