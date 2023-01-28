Scare up some frightful fun! Sharon Bowers shows you how to add a ghostly thrill to Halloween parties, kids’ birthdays, and scary movie nights with more than 70 easy-to-make recipes for terrifying treats, wicked brews, and spooky savories. The irresistible ickiness of Monster Eyeballs, Swamp Creature Toes, Ghost Lollipops, Bandaged Fingers, and many more deliciously ghoulish goodies will delight partygoers of all ages. Get ready for a ghastly great time as you serve up these delectable, spine-chilling confections.