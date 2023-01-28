Free shipping on orders $35+

Ghoulish Goodies
Ghoulish Goodies

Creature Feature Cupcakes, Monster Eyeballs, Bat Wings, Funny Bones, Witches' Knuckles, and Much More!

by Sharon Bowers

On Sale

Jun 13, 2016

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

Description

Scare up some frightful fun! Sharon Bowers shows you how to add a ghostly thrill to Halloween parties, kids’ birthdays, and scary movie nights with more than 70 easy-to-make recipes for terrifying treats, wicked brews, and spooky savories. The irresistible ickiness of Monster Eyeballs, Swamp Creature Toes, Ghost Lollipops, Bandaged Fingers, and many more deliciously ghoulish goodies will delight partygoers of all ages. Get ready for a ghastly great time as you serve up these delectable, spine-chilling confections.

Praise

"Perfect for Halloween and beyond, this conveniently organized, well-illustrated cookbook is sure to be a crowd-pleaser."
