Sharon Bowers
Sharon Bowers is the author of Ghoulish Goodies, Candy Construction, and The Lazy Way to Cook Your Meals. She lives in New York City and Dublin, Ireland
Home Ec for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 118 Projects
Did you remember your scissors?Discover the tremendous pleasure of learning how to do it yourself how to cook, sew, clean, and more, the way it…
Shop Class for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects
Did you remember your goggles?There used to be a time when pretty much every high school offered Shop class, where students learned to use a…
Ghoulish Goodies
Scare up some frightful fun! Sharon Bowers shows you how to add a ghostly thrill to Halloween parties, kids’ birthdays, and scary movie nights with…