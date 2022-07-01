Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Shop Class for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects
Shop Class for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects

Plumbing · Wood & Metalwork · Electrical · Mechanical · Domestic Repair

by Sharon Bowers

by David Bowers

On Sale

Apr 27, 2021

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523512386

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Do-it-yourself / General

Description

Did you remember your goggles?

There used to be a time when pretty much every high school offered Shop class, where students learned to use a circular saw or rewire a busted lamp- all while discovering the satisfaction of being self-reliant and doing it yourself. Shop Class for Everyone now offers anyone who might have missed this vital class a crash course in these practical life skills. Packed with illustrated step by step instructions, plus relevant charts, lists, and handy graphics, here’s how to plaster a wall, build a bookcase from scratch, unclog a drain, and change a flat tire (on your car or bike). It’s all made clear in plain, nontechnical language for any level of DIYer, and it comes with a guarantee: No matter how simple the task, doing it with your own two hands provides a feeling of accomplishment that no app or device will ever give you.


 

What's Inside

