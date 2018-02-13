Your practical guide to better health, stronger relationships, and a happier life–by reconnecting with nature





Forest bathing is a rising trend, but what to do if you’re not near the woods or if the weather is dreary? Forest Therapy offers practical steps and inspiration to tap into nature’s restorative power, no matter the season or the weather. Chapters address ideas for all four seasons, as well as ways to use experiences in nature as ways to deepen your relationships with your children, partner, and friends. Ivens’s creative ideas and strategies range from a simple walk in the woods and countryside couples’ therapy to DIY natural beauty products and simple ways to bring the great outdoors into your home. Illustrated with charming black-and-white line art, Forest Therapy is a warm, witty, and personal guide to improving your health, finding happiness, and living a fabulous al fresco life.

There is something simply soul-soothing about being in nature. In fact, research shows that spending time outside can improve the immune system, combat stress hormones, lower blood pressure, and boost self-esteem. Around the globe, rising movements are driving us to reconnect with Mother Nature–from(“forest bathing”) in Japan to(“open-air life”) in Scandinavia–yet our everyday lifestyles have distanced us from the great outdoors. For stressed-out professionals, reclusive bookworms, worn-out parents, and their cooped-up kids,shares why getting back to nature is critically important for our well-being, and offers fun, easy practices to break out of hibernation.