Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

New England's Roadside Ecology
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

New England's Roadside Ecology

Explore 30 of the Region's Unique Natural Areas

by Tom Wessels

Regular Price $24.95

Regular Price $33.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $24.95

Regular Price $33.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 14, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 14, 2021

Page Count

236 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260099

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Ecology

Description

Step Out of Your Car and Right into Nature!

New England’s Roadside Ecology guides you through 30 spectacular natural sites, all within an easy walk from the road. The sites include the forests, wetlands, alpines, dunes, and geologic ecosystems that make up New England.

Author Tom Wessels is the perfect guide. Each entry starts with the brief description of the hike's level of difficulty—all are gentle to moderate and cover no more than two miles. Entries also include turn-by-turn directions and clear descriptions of the flora, fauna, and fungi you are likely to encounter along the way. New England’s Roadside Ecology is a must-have guide for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, and tourists in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“A primer on the characteristics of the landscape of the region, emphasizing the exciting and complex interrelationships among species.” —The Boston Globe

“An indispensable guide…New England’s Roadside Ecology is likely to become a perennial reference for years to come.” —Comfort Me with Nature
 
“A primer on the characteristics of the landscape of the region, emphasizing the exciting and complex interrelationships among species.” —The Boston Globe

“An indispensable guide…New England’s Roadside Ecology is likely to become a perennial reference for years to come.” —Comfort Me with Nature
 
Read More Read Less