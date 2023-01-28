Free shipping on orders $35+
New England's Roadside Ecology
Explore 30 of the Region's Unique Natural Areas
Step Out of Your Car and Right into Nature!
New England’s Roadside Ecology guides you through 30 spectacular natural sites, all within an easy walk from the road. The sites include the forests, wetlands, alpines, dunes, and geologic ecosystems that make up New England.
Author Tom Wessels is the perfect guide. Each entry starts with the brief description of the hike's level of difficulty—all are gentle to moderate and cover no more than two miles. Entries also include turn-by-turn directions and clear descriptions of the flora, fauna, and fungi you are likely to encounter along the way. New England’s Roadside Ecology is a must-have guide for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, and tourists in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
“An indispensable guide…New England’s Roadside Ecology is likely to become a perennial reference for years to come.” —Comfort Me with Nature