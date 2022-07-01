Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Oregon and Washington's Roadside Ecology
Oregon and Washington's Roadside Ecology

33 Easy Walks Through the Region’s Amazing Natural Areas

by Roddy Scheer

Trade Paperback
Discover natural history secrets hiding in plain sight

Have you ever seen a raging river disappear completely into a lava tube? Petrified subtropical plants in the middle of a high desert? Do you know how a 10,000-year-old argillite boulder can wind up 800 miles away from any similar rocks? In this insightful guide, environmental journalist and photographer Roddy Scheer reveals the hidden stories of the Pacific Northwest’s unique ecosystems and teaches you how to “read a landscape,” as you explore 33 spectacular natural areas. All hikes are within easy walking distance of the road, less than two miles long, and include clues to deciphering the terrain—making Oregon and Washington’s Roadside Ecology a must-have guide to some of the area’s most spectacular and unusual natural sights.

Praise

“A must-have guide to some of the area’s most spectacular and unusual natural sights." —The Good Men Project
