Oregon and Washington's Roadside Ecology

YAQUINA HEAD OUTSTANDING NATURAL AREA

Panoramic vistas, easy tide pool access, and an 1873 lighthouse DIFFICULTY

Moderate LOCATION

Newport, Oregon LENGTH

0.25 to 1 mile

Jutting out a mile into the Pacific Ocean, Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area lies smack dab in the middle of the wild and woolly Oregon coast. This delightful portal is right off Highway 101 and well worth a stop and a leg stretch. If you time it right, you can even tour the 93-foot-tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse and gain a true bird’s-eye view of the coastal ecosystems spread out before you.

You could spend a half hour or a full day exploring Yaquina Head, depending on how much ground you want to cover. Five short hiking trails crisscross the 95-acre headland, ensuring that each of the different ecosystems there is accessible. The best time of year to visit is late spring through early fall, when temperatures are mild and the notorious Pacific Northwest drizzle has subsided. That said, hearty raincoat-clad travelers can find plenty to like about visiting here any time of year.

Looking south from Yaquina Head toward Agate Beach.

Given the exposed nature of Yaquina Head, watch out for high winds that can yank car doors open and make walking difficult. Watch your step on high cliffsides. If you venture down to the beach or tide pools, stay away from high-surf areas and watch out for sneaker waves (sudden tidal surges that can strike at any time and knock you off your feet into the cold Pacific). Keep kids within arm’s reach (and all dogs on leash) and never turn your back on the ocean.

The ground under your feet didn’t exist until around 14 million years ago. That’s when lava erupted out of inland cracks in Earth’s crust and flowed hundreds of miles west, where it met the Pacific Ocean. There it quickly cooled and hardened into the basalt rock that makes up the natural foundation of this mile-long mini-peninsula.

Driftwood, sand, and beach grasses commingle near the shoreline of Quarry Cove.

There are several short hikes on Yaquina Head, each yielding access to surprisingly different ecosystems, given the small amount of land. Start your visit with a 0.25-mile hike down to Quarry Cove, the former site of a rock quarry that was converted back to a more natural setting in 1980, when the Bureau of Land Management took over management of Yaquina Head. While it might not seem like a former rock quarry would be much of a draw for amateur naturalists, au contraire! Shore pines, Sitka willows, Pacific wax myrtle, and salal line the trail on the way down.

Near the bottom, the trail switches back toward the inside of the cozy little cove. The sandy shoreline along the protected inner cove is teeming with a diverse selection of estuarine grasses, sedges, and shrubs. American searocket, beach morning glory, silverweed cinquefoil, smallflower melic, American beachgrass, and Henderson’s angelica are just a few of the plants populating this sandy transition zone. When you’ve had enough peace and tranquility along the shore of this quiet cove, head back up the hill and make your way toward the western tip of Yaquina Head to see the dramatic setting of the lighthouse and its surroundings.

Birdsfoot trefoil (pictured here at Quarry Cove) may look pretty, but this invasive perennial legume is wreaking havoc on ecosystems across the Pacific Northwest by taking over the traditional domains of native plants.

YAQUINA BAY LIGHTHOUSE The Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, Oregon’s tallest at 93 feet, has been in constant operation since the original keeper walked up its 114 steps and first lit the oil-burning light under the French-made Fresnel lens in 1873. (The original Fresnel lens, visible from 19 miles out at sea, is still in use today, but the oil light has been replaced by a stack of 36 individual LED bulbs that flash in a unique pattern, telling mariners they are specifically near Yaquina Head.) Back when it was built, the Yaquina Bay and all lighthouses along the Oregon coast were constructed of wood from local forests. Today, Yaquina is the only one of 11 still in operation along the Oregon coast that has retained its historic all-wood structure. We can safely assume it was very well built from hardy timber to have stood up to thousands of winter storms off the Pacific over its century and a half. This is also the only remaining Oregon lighthouse with living quarters attached; the lighthouse keeper and family occupy the 2-story residence. In 1993 the lighthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. You can go inside and climb up yourself for a spectacular view of the coastal ecosystems below. (Yaquina Bay Lighthouse is open noon–4 p.m. every day except holidays March–September; from October–February, it’s open noon–4 p.m. Wednesday–Sunday.) Climb up the 114 steps inside Yaquina Bay Lighthouse to get a terrific view of Yaquina Head and the central Oregon coast.

If the lighthouse is open, it’s worth popping inside to check out the view from nearly 100 feet up. On a clear day from the top, you can see for hundreds of miles in every direction. Once you’ve checked the lighthouse off your to-do list, head down the long concrete stairway to nearby Cobble Beach, where millions of round basalt rocks make a clapping sound when waves roll over them.

If you are there around low tide (consult the tide chart for Newport, Oregon, for the date of your visit), you’ll likely see plenty of ochre sea stars, giant green anemones, and purple sea urchins clinging to rocks as the seawater ebbs and flow around them. Look up and out and you might see Harbor seals popping out of the water to get a closer look at you before they head for any of a dozen offshore islets just off Cobble Beach.

TSUNAMIS AND ECOLOGY Up and down the Pacific Northwest coast, you’ll see blue signs for tsunami evacuation routes. These point to roads where drivers can quickly get inland to higher ground above impending tidal surges. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service work together to monitor for potential tsunamis hitting our coastlines. A network of open-ocean buoys and coastal tide gauges report information continuously to monitoring stations in each region. Meanwhile, this data is triangulated on the fly with tidal measurements along the coastline and seismograph sensors that detect tectonic activity. If a tsunami was heading your way, emergency warnings would be broadcast to all television and radio stations in the region as well as through wireless emergency alerts on cell phones. And if you hear loud sirens—they are placed up and down the coast as part of the tsunami warning system—head for higher ground immediately. A huge earthquake off the coast of the Pacific Northwest in January 1700 sent tidal waves east into the coastline of modern day Oregon and Washington as well as west across the Pacific Ocean to Japan. We know this today not only from coincident American Indian stories passed down via oral tradition but also from studying the tree rings (dendrochronology) of coastal western red cedar stumps in isolated “ghost forests” of ancient, standing dead trees along the Pacific Northwest coast. The dendrochronological record shows the last year these trees lived was 1699. Biologists attribute their deaths to the sudden lowering of their coastal forest habitat into the new tidal zone created by the offshore earthquake’s force and ensuing tidal surges. As you can imagine, the tsunami of 1700 destroyed much more than just some isolated stands of western red cedar trees; it reshaped much of the natural structure of the 1000-mile coastline stretching from Northern California up into British Columbia. We know from the biological record that trees and plants were uprooted, destroying wildlife habitat that had been thousands of years in the making. Millions of birds lost their nest sites, while untold numbers of land animals were displaced or drowned. While the Pacific Northwest hasn’t suffered a tsunami of this magnitude since modern record keeping began, it could happen at any time given the instability of the Cascadia subduction plate. When this next “big one” does hit, shifting tectonic plates off the coast will likely send hundreds of miles worth of ocean water surging inland to finish off anything left standing, man made or otherwise, after the initial earthquake’s jolting.

If you’re a birder, Yaquina Head may just qualify as heaven for you. For starters, one of the largest nesting colonies of common murres (also known as common guillemots) makes their home here. As many as 65,000 of these handsome, crow-sized birds with black heads, backs, wings, and tails; white bellies; and yellow and black feet crowd together each spring on Yaquina’s high cliffs to breed and incubate their eggs. These large members of the family Alcidae (like their puffin cousins) spend much of their time out at sea, where they feed by diving into schools of small “forage” fish such as polar cod, capelin, sand lances, sprats, and sandeels.

More graceful below the surface than above, common murres can dive 500 feet or more down into the water column in chase of prey. They can live into their twenties, returning with the same partner to the same cliffside nest site to breed every spring—they are monogamous and usually form lifelong pairs.

Common murres might be the poster bird of Yaquina Head, but many other avian species call the rocky headland home, or at least visit twice a year on their way up and down the Pacific Flyway. Barn swallows and violet-green swallows nest along the many cliffsides around the peninsula. White-crown sparrows and song sparrows shuffle around in the brush alongside the park’s woodland trails, as Caspian terns fly overhead, signaling the extent of their territory with their signature raspy calls. Northern harriers and American kestrels hunt for rodents in the grassy flats, while western meadowlarks hop around searching for beetles, grasshoppers, and crickets.

Yaquina Head is home to one of the largest nesting colonies of common murres along the bird’s entire range, from Northern California to the Aleutian Islands.

Peregrine falcons, red-tailed hawks, and bald eagles swoop down on unsuspecting shorebirds and other small prey near the lighthouse and on forested Salal Hill on the north side of the peninsula. Surfbirds and black turnstones feast on barnacles and snails out on the tidelands, while black scoters and western grebes dive for mussels, clams, crabs, marine snails, and sea squirts in the shallows just offshore. Pigeon guillemots, western gulls, black oystercatchers, and Brandt’s and pelagic cormorants are just a few more of the 159 bird species seen around Yaquina Head. Certain sections of Yaquina Head are marked as off-limits to visitors at times, to give nesting wildlife some peace and quiet.

While you’ve got your binoculars out, train them far offshore in search of gray whales. These 50-foot-long, mottled black cetaceans pass by in the early winter and spring on their way back and forth between their winter calving lagoons along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and summer feeding grounds in the Alaskan arctic. While you won’t likely get a close-up look at these behemoths from the land, look for their spouts—misty double-pumped jets of vapor shooting as much as 12 feet above the water surface—far offshore, where you might expect to see a tanker ship. (Several local outfitters in Newport take guests out on whale-watching expeditions if getting closer views is appealing.)

Gray whales pass by Yaquina Head twice a year as they migrate 12,000 miles round trip between Mexico’s Baja California and Alaska’s Bering Sea.

If you’ve still got energy left to burn, consider hiking the Salal Hill and Communications Hill trails, both of which are short but steep and cut through forest primeval on the north side of Yaquina Head. These classic Northwest temperate rain forest trails get you next to Douglas fir, western red cedar, and Sitka spruce trees, while western sword fern and salal spread out in the understory. Only in the Pacific Northwest can you be tide-pooling one minute and hiking through temperate rain forest the next.

With so much ecosystem diversity on such a small amount of land, Yaquina Head is indeed a microcosm of the Oregon coast. Whether you like to hike, birdwatch, explore tide pools, or just breathe in the freshest air in the country as it drifts in off the Pacific, Yaquina Head has you covered.