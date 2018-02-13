Sarah Ivens

Sarah Ivens is a journalist, certified life coach, and author of eight lifestyle and wellness books including A Modern Girl’s Guide to Getting Hitched and A Modern Girl’s Guide to Etiquette. Ivens has a PhD in Global Humanities at the University of Louisville and is a contributor to The Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Stella, Psychologies, Marie Claire, Glamour, The New York Post, and GQ. A Londoner turned Southern belle (with stops in Manhattan and LA), she now lives in Austin, Texas, with her family.