Sarah Ivens
Sarah Ivens is a journalist, certified life coach, and author of eight lifestyle and wellness books including A Modern Girl’s Guide to Getting Hitched and A Modern Girl’s Guide to Etiquette. Ivens has a PhD in Global Humanities at the University of Louisville and is a contributor to The Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Stella, Psychologies, Marie Claire, Glamour, The New York Post, and GQ. A Londoner turned Southern belle (with stops in Manhattan and LA), she now lives in Austin, Texas, with her family.Read More
By the Author
Forest Therapy
Your practical guide to better health, stronger relationships, and a happier life--by reconnecting with nature There is something simply soul-soothing about being in nature. In…