Crayola: Ellie’s Crayon Adventure
Crayola: Ellie’s Crayon Adventure

by Sarah Glenn Marsh

by Crayola LLC

Illustrated by Tiffany Rose

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762475056

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 27th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Art & Architecture

PAGE COUNT: 32

Welcome to a world of infinite colors!

When Ellie and her class take a field trip to the Crayola Factory to learn how crayons are made, they are greeted by rooms full of color and bustling with activity. From mixing pigments to wrapping and sorting, there are machines and people hard at work at every turn. There are even magical creatures called color catchers who travel the world in search of Pacific Blue, Wild Watermelon, and Sunglow who really steal the show. But it isn't until Ellie accidentally knocks into some equipment that she and her friends learn just how limitless the world of color possibilities can be.

