Crayola: Ellie's Crayon Adventure

Welcome to a world of infinite colors!



When Ellie and her class take a field trip to the Crayola Factory to learn how crayons are made, they are greeted by rooms full of color and bustling with activity. From mixing pigments to wrapping and sorting, there are machines and people hard at work at every turn. There are even magical creatures called color catchers who travel the world in search of Pacific Blue, Wild Watermelon, and Sunglow who really steal the show. But it isn't until Ellie accidentally knocks into some equipment that she and her friends learn just how limitless the world of color possibilities can be.