Sarah Glenn Marsh is an author of several young adult novels and over half a dozen picture books. When she’s not writing, she loves creating pottery and painting it in exciting, new colors. She lives with her husband and many pets, including four dogs and three birds, in Richmond, Virginia.



Tiffany Rose is a teacher, world traveler, and left-handed author/illustrator. She creates art and meaningful stories so that underrepresented children see themselves reflected in books and characters. Tiffany currently lives and works in Shanghai, China. She’s a lover of coffee, wanderlust, massive curly afros, and children being their imaginative, quirky, free selves.

