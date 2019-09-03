Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
First Kiss with a Cowboy
Includes a bonus novella
Start an all-new series by bestselling author Sara Richardson, whom Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times bestselling author, calls “charming, witty, and fun” — First Kiss with a Cowboy is a heartfelt second-chance romance between enemies who soon become lovers, perfect for fans of Jennifer Ryan, Maisey Yates, and Carolyn Brown!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Readers who love tear-jerking small-town romances ... will quickly devour this charming installment."—Publishers Weekly on Colorado Cowboy
"5 Stars! Top Pick! Reading [the Rocky Mountain Riders series] is like coming home ... an amazing addition to an amazing series."—Harlequin Junkie on Colorado Cowboy
"Richardson takes readers on an emotionally satisfying, sometimes wrenching journey."—Publishers Weekly on True-Blue Cowboy
"Top Pick! An amazing story about finding a second chance to be with the one that you love."—Harlequin Junkie on Renegade Cowboy
"A beautifully honest and heartwarming tale about forgiveness and growing up that will win the hearts of fans and newcomers alike."—RT Book Reviews on Renegade Cowboy