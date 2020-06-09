Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

One Night with a Cowboy

Includes a bonus novella

by

Sparks fly when a handsome cowboy and a strong-willed widow must work together, in this charming contemporary western romance from a national bestselling author!
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Western

On Sale: February 9th 2021

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781538717165

Forever Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"The pace is fast, the setting's charming, and the love scenes are delicious. Fans of cowboy romance are sure to be captivated."—Publishers Weekly on First Kiss with a Cowboy
"Tight plotting and a sweet surprise ending make for a delightful Christmas treat. Readers will be sad to see the series end."—Publishers Weekly on A Cowboy for Christmas
"Readers who love tear-jerking small-town romances . . . will quickly devour this charming installment."—Publishers Weekly on Colorado Cowboy
"5 Stars! Top Pick! Reading [the Rocky Mountain Riders series] is like coming home ... an amazing addition to an amazing series."—Harlequin Junkie on Colorado Cowboy
"Richardson takes readers on an emotionally satisfying, sometimes wrenching journey."—Publishers Weekly on True-Blue Cowboy
"Top Pick! An amazing story about finding a second chance to be with the one that you love."—Harlequin Junkie on Renegade Cowboy
"A beautifully honest and heartwarming tale about forgiveness and growing up that will win the hearts of fans and newcomers alike."—RT Book Reviews on Renegade Cowboy
Silverado Lake