One Night with a Cowboy
Includes a bonus novella
Sparks fly when a handsome cowboy and a strong-willed widow must work together, in this charming contemporary western romance from a national bestselling author!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The pace is fast, the setting's charming, and the love scenes are delicious. Fans of cowboy romance are sure to be captivated."—Publishers Weekly on First Kiss with a Cowboy
"Tight plotting and a sweet surprise ending make for a delightful Christmas treat. Readers will be sad to see the series end."—Publishers Weekly on A Cowboy for Christmas
"Readers who love tear-jerking small-town romances . . . will quickly devour this charming installment."—Publishers Weekly on Colorado Cowboy
"5 Stars! Top Pick! Reading [the Rocky Mountain Riders series] is like coming home ... an amazing addition to an amazing series."—Harlequin Junkie on Colorado Cowboy
"Richardson takes readers on an emotionally satisfying, sometimes wrenching journey."—Publishers Weekly on True-Blue Cowboy
"Top Pick! An amazing story about finding a second chance to be with the one that you love."—Harlequin Junkie on Renegade Cowboy
"A beautifully honest and heartwarming tale about forgiveness and growing up that will win the hearts of fans and newcomers alike."—RT Book Reviews on Renegade Cowboy