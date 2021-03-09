Last Dance with a Cowboy

"Sara Richardson writes unputdownable, unforgettable stories from the heart."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author

"With wit and warmth, Sara Richardson creates heartfelt stories you can't put down."—Lori Foster, New York Times bestselling author

"Sara brings real feelings to every scene she writes."—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author

"Richardson has a gift for creating empathetic characters and charming small-town settings, and her taut plotting and sparkling prose keep the pages turning. This appealing love story is sure to please."—Publishers Weekly on One Night with a Cowboy

"The pace is fast, the setting's charming, and the love scenes are delicious. Fans of cowboy romance are sure to be captivated."—Publishers Weekly on First Kiss with a Cowboy

"Tight plotting and a sweet surprise ending make for a delightful Christmas treat. Readers will be sad to see the series end."—Publishers Weekly on A Cowboy for Christmas

"Filled with humor, heart, and love, this page-turner is one wild ride."—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author, on Hometown Cowboy