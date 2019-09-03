Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

First Kiss with a Cowboy

First Kiss with a Cowboy

Includes a bonus novella

by

Start an all-new series by bestselling author Sara Richardson, whom Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times bestselling author, calls “charming, witty, and fun” — First Kiss with a Cowboy is a heartfelt second-chance romance between enemies who soon become lovers, perfect for fans of Jennifer Ryan, Maisey Yates, and Carolyn Brown!
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Western

On Sale: May 19th 2020

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781538717141

Forever Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews