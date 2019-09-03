Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
First Kiss with a Cowboy
Includes a bonus novella
Start an all-new series by bestselling author Sara Richardson, whom Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times bestselling author, calls “charming, witty, and fun” — First Kiss with a Cowboy is a heartfelt second-chance romance between enemies who soon become lovers, perfect for fans of Jennifer Ryan, Maisey Yates, and Carolyn Brown!
