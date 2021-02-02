Minions: Nace un villano: Minions al aire (The Sky Is the Limit)

Make reading fun and relive your favorite moments from Minions: The Rise of Gru with this full-color Spanish-language reader!



¡Revive tus momentos favoritos de la nueva película, Minions: Nace un villano con este libro en español para niños aprendiendo a leer!



At long last, the Minions unite with a young Gru, wreaking havoc in his 1970s neighborhood. When he gets a chance to join the world's baddest villains, the Vicious 6, Gru leaves the Minions behind. Kevin, Stuart, and Bob go to great lengths to win back their "mini-Boss," trekking through the desert, piloting an airplane, and even learning kung fu from an unorthodox teacher. But it's only upon meeting his favorite villain, Wild Knuckles, that Gru learns loyalty and friendship make villains stronger and then realizes that together, he and the Minions make the most despicable team ever!



Minions : Nace un villano, nos muestra a los Minions unidos, por fin, a un joven Gru, sembrando el caos en su barrio residencial de los años 70. Pero a Gru le surge la posibilidad de unirse a los villanos más malos del mundo mundial, los VICIO6, y debe elegir entre el trabajo de sus sueños y los Minions. Kevin, Stuart y Bob hacen lo imposible por recuperar a su "mini-jefe", atravesando el desierto, pilotando un avión y hasta aprendiendo Kung Fu de un profesor muy poco ortodoxo. Pero al conocer a su villano favorito, Willy Kobra, Gru descubre que la lealtad y la amistad hacen que un villano sea más fuerte y que junto a los Minions puede formar el equipo de villanos más villano.



Minions: Rise of Gru © 2021 Universal City Studios LLC. Todos los Derechos Reservados.