Minions: Go Bananas!

Make some mischief with the Minions in this scratch art book. Minions: The Rise of Gru is coming to theaters July 1, 2022!



Meet the Minions! Their purpose is to work for a truly despicable boss—a boss like Gru! Uncover all the unexpected Minions fun with this interactive, spiral-bound scratch art book! Use the wooden stylus to reveal hidden pictures and glittering foil pages. Featuring 40 scratch cards and 20 paper pages that give young fans more space to get creative, this book is perfect for Minions fans.

, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box office hit, features even more Minion mischief.Minions Franchise © 2022 Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.