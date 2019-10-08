Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Minions: Seek and Find Collection
Find all your favorite characters from Minions and Despicable Me 3 in this bindup of two seek-and-find books featuring hours of discoverable fun!
Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.
This bindup includes:
Minions: Seek and Find
Despicable Me 3: Seek and Find
