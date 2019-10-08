Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Minions: Seek and Find Collection

Find all your favorite characters from Minions and Despicable Me 3 in this bindup of two seek-and-find books featuring hours of discoverable fun!

Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.

This bindup includes:
Minions: Seek and Find
Despicable Me 3: Seek and Find

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Activity Books

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780316538114

Trade Paperback
