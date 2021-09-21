Look! A Double Book!

Perfect for fans of I SPY, WHERE'S WALDO, and other interactive books, here is an oversized paperback bindup of TWO favorite books that will provide hours of endless seek-and-find fun!



Go on the ultimate seek-and-find adventure in this reimagined dual edition of Look! A Book! and Look! Another Book!, created by award-winning artist Bob Staake. Buoyant rhyming text invites readers into each themed scene to find over 250 items hidden within the elaborate detailed spreads. From underwater worlds, to haunted houses and tree-top towns, there are endless things for readers to discover. Fourteen adventures will inspire readers to closely observer and see each world anew.



This generously-sized paperback edition is formatted as a "flip book" with two covers—when you get to the end of the first book, turn the book over for double the fun!