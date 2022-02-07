Middle School: Ultimate Showdown

From bullies to school dances, Rafe and Georgia have an opinion about everything in middle school. But who’s right? It’s up to you.





The Khatchadorian kids are an opinionated duo, and as readers of the Middle School stories know, they don’t exactly see eye to eye. But when wild-card Rafe and mostly-straight-laced Georgia go at it, the only thing more fun than their ranting is getting to join in! Their back-and-forth banter on a range of topics-from bullying to cafeteria food to school dress codes-introduces more than 40 writing and drawing prompts and other games, along with room for readers to share their own points of view.





Includes over 200 illustrations.



