Middle School: My Brother Is a Big, Fat Liar
Middle School: My Brother Is a Big, Fat Liar

by James Patterson

by Lisa Papademetriou

Illustrated by Neil Swaab

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
Mar 19, 2013

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Adolescence & Coming Of Age

From blockbuster author James Patterson comes the third installment in the #1 New York Times bestselling Middle School series!

Georgia Khatchadorian-the sister of Rafe, the star of the first two Middle School books-plans to excel at Hills Village Middle School in all the places her troublemaking brother failed. She’s even bet him that she’ll quickly become one of the most popular girls in school, but no one will give her a chance!

Even worse, Rafe has sneakily set her up to embarrass herself in front of the snooty “Princesses” who run the school and the boy who’s caught her eye. Will she be able to overcome her fears and win her bet with Rafe? Find out THE TRUTH about Rafe Khatchadorian’s sister in the first Middle School story from the point of view of the hilarious Georgia-a girl who’s ready to speak her mind!

