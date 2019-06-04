Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Middle School: Master of Disaster
In this blockbuster installment of the bestselling Middle School series, Rafe and all the favorite characters from James Patterson’s books for kids get caught up in a hilarious adventure–together for the first time!
Rafe and Jimmy, two misunderstood “troublemakers”, are finally up to something good. They’re in charge of a huge celebration of books and reading–but when a small issue snowballs into a big problem that threatens to derail the whole event, they need to work fast to keep things on track!
And the best part? Rafe and Jimmy are joined by the funniest storytellers they know, including Jamie Grimm from I FUNNY, Jacky Ha-Ha, the Kidd family of TREASURE HUNTERS, super-genius Max Einstein–everyone’s favorite characters from James Patterson’s bestselling series for kids!
Praise for Middle School, The Worst Years of My Life:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller
A #1 Indiebound Bestseller
A 2012 Top Ten Quick Picks for Reluctant Young Readers
A 2013 Hawaii's Children's Choice Award Winner
A 2013 ALSC Summer Reading List Book
A 2010 Oregon Children's Choice Award Winner
A 2014 Oregon Reader's Choice Award Nomine
* "As Patterson artfully weaves a deeper and more thought-provoking tale of childhood coping mechanisms and everyday school and family realities, readers are drawn into a deeper understanding of and compassion for the main characters."—School Library Journal, starred review
"A keen appreciation of kids' insecurities and an even more astute understanding of what might propel boy readers through a book.... a perfectly pitched novel."—Los Angeles Times
"Cleverly delves into the events that make middle school so awkward: cranky bus drivers, tardy slips, bathroom passes and lots of rules.... Hopefully, this isn't the last we hear from Rafe Khatchadorian."—The Associated Press
"It's a chatty, funny, engaging book.... filled with energetic cartoons... that will appeal to your little rebel, depicting teachers as dungeon-keepers, matadors and flying dragons. Patterson... knows how to structure a plot and builds in some surprising--even touching--twists.... Rafe is the bad boy with a heart of gold."—New York Times
"The book's... dynamic artwork and message that 'normal is boring' should go a long way toward assuring kids who don't fit the mold that there's a place for them, too."—Publishers Weekly
"Incredibly detailed and imaginative illustrations... add depth and humor.... an enjoyable story that even the most reluctant readers should enjoy."—Library Media Connection
"There is substance as well as appeal here.... Patterson deftly manages the pace of revelations that take readers deeper into Rafe's fragile trust.... Readers ready for something else in the same vein but more substantive than Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid or Peirce's Big Nate should be introduced to Rafe."—The Bulletin