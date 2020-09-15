The New Big Book of U.S. Presidents 2020 Edition
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The New Big Book of U.S. Presidents 2020 Edition

Fascinating Facts About Each and Every President, Including an American History Timeline

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762471423

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 26th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Presidents & First Families (u.s.)

PAGE COUNT: 60

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover
Updated for 2020, readers can easily relive the course of American history through a detailed timeline, more than 50 vivid photographs and illustrations, information about each president’s term in office, and the major political issues of each era.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews