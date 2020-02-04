Deck the Halls

‘Tis the season to be jolly with this new, festive board book featuring a timeless, favorite Christmas carol.





Deck the halls with boughs of holly and share the joy of Christmas with your entire family in this beautiful rendition of a classic Christmas carol. Possibly part of a new series of board books for young ones to sing along with each holiday season, this book will be full of bursts of color and sweet, furry creatures that help herald in the holiday season.