Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Baby Elvis

Baby Elvis

A Book about Opposites

by

Illustrated by

Get out your blue suede shoes. It’s time to rock n’ roll!

Smooth hair. Rough sideburns. Long jumpsuit. Short lei. Celebrate the King of Rock n’ Roll with little ones in this vibrant, playful, and fun board book.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts / Music

On Sale: April 21st 2020

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780762469796

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy