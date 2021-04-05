From that gallery in River North you haven’t visited yet to the lakeside weekend you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Chicago.
- Cool things to do in and around the city: Wander over to the zodiac sculptures in Chinatown Square, or soak up some music and history at the Black Ensemble Theater. Try out surfing at Montrose Beach, rent a kayak on the Chicago River, or hike the elevated 606 trail. Browse for your next read at an independent bookstore, explore the street art in Pilsen, or admire the architecture on a stroll through the Beverly neighborhood. Catch a classic live blues show, sample Senegalese comfort food, or savor some Southside barbecue on a Sunday
- Day trips and weekend getaways: Cycle through the Morton Arboretum, connect with nature in Door County, dive into history in Galena, or unwind for a couple days at the perfect lakeside cabin
- Experiences broken down by category: Find ideas for each season, activities for kids, outdoor adventures, exploring Black history, getting to know a new neighborhood, and more
- A local's advice: Whether it’s a bucket-list museum or an underrated dive bar, local author Rosalind Cummings-Yeates knows the ins and outs of Chicago
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses, L stops, and nearby spots, plus tips for avoiding the crowds if you're heading to a popular attraction
