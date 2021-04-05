Rosalind Cummings-Yeates

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates is a born-and-raised Chicagoan. She grew up on a placid South Side street, lined with wide lawns and laughter, called Avalon. Since then she’s lived all over the city and currently resides in Chicago's most diverse neighborhood, Roger's Park.



As an award-winning journalist, Rosalind has spent most of her career telling the overlooked and unexpected stories of her city, in publications including the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Reader, Time Out Chicago, and Ebony Magazine. She’s also the author of the book Chicago Blues: Inside the Scene, Past and Present.



What Rosalind loves about Chicago is that each neighborhood has its own personality, with its own rules, aesthetics, and even unofficial mayors. Its 77 neighborhoods come together to form the vibrant and warm essence of the city.