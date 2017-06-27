Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Anna Freud

Anna Freud

The Dream Of Psychoanalysis

by

"An intellectual biography with its own grace and warmth."–Washington Post Book World

Robert Coles's penetrating intellectual portrait gives us an entirely new view of Anna Freud. Far from the stereotype of the distant analyst, she was the warm guide, the ego ideal, the "good parent" for her young patients. Drawing on years of conversation and correspondence, and from a deep mutual concern for the inner lives of children facing adversity, Dr. Coles brings Anna Freud to life in each of her many roles: teacher, theorist, healer, leader, idealist, and writer.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Psychotherapy

On Sale: May 21st 1993

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780201622324

A Merloyd Lawrence Book