“An intellectual biography with its own grace and warmth.”–Washington Post Book World







Robert Coles’s penetrating intellectual portrait gives us an entirely new view of Anna Freud. Far from the stereotype of the distant analyst, she was the warm guide, the ego ideal, the “good parent” for her young patients. Drawing on years of conversation and correspondence, and from a deep mutual concern for the inner lives of children facing adversity, Dr. Coles brings Anna Freud to life in each of her many roles: teacher, theorist, healer, leader, idealist, and writer.