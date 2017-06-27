Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robert Coles
By the Author
Children of Crisis
In the 1950s Robert Coles began studying, living among, and, above all, listening to American children. The results of his efforts--revealed in five volumes published…
Anna Freud
"An intellectual biography with its own grace and warmth."--Washington Post Book WorldRobert Coles's penetrating intellectual portrait gives us an entirely new view of Anna Freud.…
Dorothy Day
Robert Coles first met Dorothy Day over thirty-five years ago when, as a medical student, he worked in one of her Catholic Worker soup kitchens.…
Children of Crisis - Volume 2
Since the late 1950's, Robert Coles has been studying, living with, and, above all, listening to the American poor. The result is one of the…