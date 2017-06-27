Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dorothy Day

A Radical Devotion

by

Robert Coles first met Dorothy Day over thirty-five years ago when, as a medical student, he worked in one of her Catholic Worker soup kitchens. He remained close to this inspiring and controversial woman until her death in 1980. His book, an intellectual and psychological portrait, confronts candidly the central puzzles of her life: the sophisticated Greenwich Village novelist and reporter who converted to Catholicism; the single mother who raised her child in a most unorthodox “family”; her struggles with sexuality, loneliness, and pride; her devout religious conservatism coupled with radical politics. This intense portrait is based on many years of conversation and correspondence, as well as tape-recorded interviews.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Editors, Journalists, Publishers

On Sale: January 22nd 1989

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 206

ISBN-13: 9780201079746

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

