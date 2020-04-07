The classic work on group psychotherapy





Irvin D. Yalom and Molyn Leszcz’s The Theory and Practice of Group Psychotherapy has been the standard text in the field for decades. In this completely updated sixth edition, Dr. Yalom and his collaborator Dr. Molyn Leszcz draw on a decade of new research as well as their broad clinical wisdom and expertise. Each chapter is revised, reflecting the most recent developments in the field. There are new sections throughout, including online group therapy, modern analytic and relational approaches, psychoeducational groups, measurement-based care, culture and diversity, psychological trauma, and group therapy tailored for a range of clinical populations.





At once scholarly and lively, this is the most up-to-date, incisive, and comprehensive text available on the practice of group psychotherapy.