Welcome to Vegan Richa’s kitchen, where hearty flavors and easy recipes are your passport to delicious, satisfying meals every day of the week. Whether you are an Instant Pot™ pro or newbie, you’ll learn how to save time and maximize the potential of your Instant Pot™ with Richa’s inventive new techniques for

layered pot-in-pot cooking (Crunchwraps!)

one-pot meals (Spicy Peanut Noodles in minutes)

dump-and-done meals (comforting Wild Rice Soup and Chana Masala—no sautéing)

roasting and caramelizing (Mushroom Gyros)

and much more!

With 150 recipes from a range of global cuisines highlighting an abundance of whole foods, vegetables, and legumes, minimal oil, and no processed ingredients, you’ll use your Instant Pot for everything from breakfasts (Egg Sandwiches) to desserts (yes, cake!).to Richa’s fan favorite regional Indian specialties. Complete with myriad adaptations, swaps for allergies and special diets, and full nutritional information, Vegan Richa's Instant Pot™ Cookbook is your go-to guide for healthful, flavor-forward meals that are a breeze to get to the table.