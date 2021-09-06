Richa Hingle

Richa Hingle is the creator of VeganRicha.com and the author of two cookbooks, Vegan Richa's Indian Kitchen and Vegan Richa's Everyday Kitchen. She has been featured on Good Housekeeping, Vegetarian Times, The FeedFeed, Buzzfeed, Huffington Post, Glamour, Babble, Parade, Cosmopolitan, Well+Good, Vegnews.com, Rediff.com, Femina India, and TheKitchn. She has worked with brands like Instant Pot, So Delicious, Tasty Bites and contributed to and have been featured in VegNews Magazine and Thrive Magazine. Hingle lives with her husband in Seattle.