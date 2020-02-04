Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Gumazing Gum Girl!, Book 4 Cover Blown

by

When Gabby Gomez (aka Gum Girl) heads to Mexico on a family vacation, little does she know what (and who) is about to POP up!

First, the famous luchador and archaeologist Sol Azteca invites Gabby to his wrestling camp inside an ancient Maya pyramid. There, Gabby uncovers secrets about her heritage AND the origins of her gumazing superpower!

But trouble starts to bubble up when the infamous Underhander jumps on the scene to steal the powerful Jade Jaguar. Can Gum Girl bounce to the rescue? Or will Gabby Gomez have to save the day on her own?!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $6.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781368058094

A Gum Girl Novel