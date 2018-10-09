Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
No More Poems!
A Book in Verse That Just Gets Worse
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rhett Miller teams up with Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat in a riotous collection of irreverent poems for modern families.Read More
In the tradition of Shel Silverstein, these poems bring a fresh new twist to the classic dilemmas of childhood as well as a perceptive eye to the foibles of modern family life. Full of clever wordplay- and toilet humor to spare– these twenty-three rhyming poems make for an ideal read-aloud experience.
Taking on the subjects of a bullying baseball coach and annoying little brothers with equally sly humor, renowned lyricist Rhett Miller’s clever verses will have the whole family cackling.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Serious poetic fun... zany poetic antics are deftly paired with the visually arresting mixed-media somersaults of Caldecott medalist Santat... Miller and Santat's fun, eminently contemporary collaboration will charm both kids and the adults reading with them."—Kirkus
"Manic energy slops over the rim of this comic verse collection... hilarity runs high; classroom readalouds could become uproarious."—Publishers Weekly
This collection of 23 delightfully humorous poems offer rhyming poetry that touches on many universal themes of great student interest.... Add this wonderful treasury to any elementary and middle school contemporary poetry collection.—School Library Connection (Starred Review)
No More Poems! offers readers an all-star lineup of mostly relatable, occasionally thought-provoking, and always entertaining reflections.—Horn Book