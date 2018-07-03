Rhett Miller is a singer-songwriter known for fronting the popular rock band Old 97’s. Between projects with the Old 97’s Miller has released six solo albums, most recently 2018’s The Messenger. In addition to his songwriting, Miller has branched out to write fiction and nonfiction. He has authored short stories, essays and articles that have been featured in Rolling Stone, Bookforum, Sports Illustrated, McSweeney’s, The Atlantic and Salon. When not on tour, Miller resides in New Paltz, New York with his wife and two children.