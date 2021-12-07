The Baby-Changing Station
The Baby-Changing Station

by Rhett Miller

Illustrated by Dan Santat

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316459327

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: August 2nd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rhett Miller teams up again with Caldecott Medalist and bestselling artist Dan Santat in a laugh-out-loud rhyming story about an older sibling who gets an opportunity to trade his younger brother for cool stuff when he finds a magical baby changing station.

Before Joe rolled in / I was the ten-year-old King / of all I surveyed / Now that he’s here / It’s perfectly clear / That I / am in the way.
 
James is NOT a fan of his new little brother, Joe. His parents adore Joe and don’t have time for James anymore. What is an older sibling supposed to do?!

When James stumbles upon a baby-changing station that can exchange younger siblings for much more exciting things, he is faced with endless options. Should he choose the night-vision googles, a cool chemistry set, a guitar, or keep his baby brother? James is put through the ultimate test until he realizes that being a big brother is not so bad after all.

With sly humor, playful rhymes, and dynamic art, The Baby-Changing Station celebrates the timeless theme of older-younger sibling rivalry with a humorous magical twist perfect for readers of all ages. 

