Smashed, Mashed, Boiled, and Baked--and Fried, Too!
A Celebration of Potatoes in 75 Irresistible Recipes
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Inspired by a diversity of cuisines, James Beard Award-winner Raghavan Iyer’s passion for potatoes shines through in his continent-by-continent celebration of the amazing potato and the tastiest ways you can cook it—including soups, salads, gratins, tarts, and the Ultimate French Fries.
Features recipes for:
- Potatoes to start—from Cheesy Tarragon Tots to Steamed Potato-Chive Buns
- Potatoes for dinner—from Creamy Massaman Curry to Chorizo-Stuffed Hash
- Potatoes on the side—from Kung Pao Potatoes to Hasselback Potatoes with Cardamom Butter
- And potatoes for dessert—from Thick-Cut Potato Crisps with Dark Chocolate to Sweet Potato Rolls with a Creamy Cointreau Glaze
What's Inside
Praise
“Every single recipe here looks like a winner, and this quirky little cookbook belongs in most collections” —Booklist
“If you think you know all the ways to cook a potato, think again. This fabulous cookbook is brimming with fresh ideas.” —Library Journal, Starred Review
“It is a tuberous tour-de-force to have such an exciting array of original preparations for this familiar kitchen item.” —Foreword Reviews
