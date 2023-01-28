Free shipping on orders $35+

Smashed, Mashed, Boiled, and Baked--and Fried, Too!
Smashed, Mashed, Boiled, and Baked--and Fried, Too!

A Celebration of Potatoes in 75 Irresistible Recipes

by Raghavan Iyer

On Sale

Nov 1, 2016

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780761189732

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Vegetables

Description

Inspired by a diversity of cuisines, James Beard Award-winner Raghavan Iyer’s passion for potatoes shines through in his continent-by-continent celebration of the amazing potato and the tastiest ways you can cook it—including soups, salads, gratins, tarts, and the Ultimate French Fries.

Features recipes for:
  • Potatoes to start—from Cheesy Tarragon Tots to Steamed Potato-Chive Buns
  • Potatoes for dinner—from Creamy Massaman Curry to Chorizo-Stuffed Hash
  • Potatoes on the side—from Kung Pao Potatoes to Hasselback Potatoes with Cardamom Butter
  • And potatoes for dessert—from Thick-Cut Potato Crisps with Dark Chocolate to Sweet Potato Rolls with a Creamy Cointreau Glaze

Praise

“Every single recipe here looks like a winner, and this quirky little cookbook belongs in most collections” —Booklist

“If you think you know all the ways to cook a potato, think again. This fabulous cookbook is brimming with fresh ideas.” —Library Journal, Starred Review

“It is a tuberous tour-de-force to have such an exciting array of original preparations for this familiar kitchen item.” —Foreword Reviews
